On Sunday, The Gateway Pundit reported that an explosion-like sound shocked the residents in the vicinity of Washington DC, echoing across nearby areas in Maryland and Virginia.

At first, authorities claimed the cause of the loud boom that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday was just an F-16 fighter plane that broke the sound barrier while participating in military drills over the Chesapeake Bay.

New developments revealed that four F-16 fighter planes, two from the DC National Guard’s Andrews Air Force Base and two from a base in Atlantic City, New Jersey to intercept an unresponsive aircraft that eventually crashed in the southwestern region of Virginia.

According to an earlier report by ABC News, a U.S. official stated that the pilot of the Cessna appeared to have “passed out” while at the controls.

The FAA reported that the Cessna crashed at 3:30 p.m., 10 minutes after the F-16s intercepted it.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the aircraft that crashed was registered under FAA records as N611VG, and according to The Mirror, the Cessna Citation is owned by Encore Motors of Melbourne.

READ MORE