WaPo and its ‘fact-checker’ embarrass themselves yet again with latest ‘update’ of their Biden-corruption report

Glenn Kessler “updated” an October 2020 fact check of a New York Post article that cast doubt on our 100% accurate reporting that President Biden was involved in son Hunter’s influence-peddling operation while being vice president. Is there anyone more in the tank for Team Biden than The Washington Post and its “fact checker” Glenn Kessler? In the latest blow to his own credibility (and his employer’s), Kessler has again sneakily “updated” an October 2020 fact check of a New York Post article that cast doubt on our 100% accurate reporting that Joe Biden, as vice president, was involved in son Hunter’s influence-peddling operation via a 2015 dinner with Hunter and Burisma big Vadim Pozharskyi.

Kessler readily accepted the Team Biden line back then and simply parroted it: “Officials who worked for Biden at the time told The Fact Checker that no such meeting took place.” He suggested all Biden had done was shake hands and chat with Pozharskyi at a public event. Yet soon more evidence supporting our story emerged, and Kessler was forced to walk that back. He published the first updated version of his “fact check” specifically about the dinner in question, admitting Biden had been there but suggesting Pozharskyi hadn’t and backing Bidenworld’s claim that Joe had only “dropped by briefly.”

