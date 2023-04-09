A Colorado teen who was arrested last month for allegedly planning to commit a mass shooting at her former middle school owned a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” — and blasted former President Donald Trump as a “con man” in her own writings, authorities said.

Lilly Whitworth, 19, wrote a detailed manifesto and possessed floor plans of her intended target before she was busted on March 31 for making threats to various schools, including Timberview Middle School, which she once attended, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by news station KRDO.

She also owned a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, according to an arrest affidavit.

Published in 1848, the pamphlet is an explosive analytical critique of capitalism — though it refrains from speculating on the possible manifestations of communism.

The affidavit also detailed the contents of several notebooks, which included rants calling Trump a “con man,” the outlet said.

