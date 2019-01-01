NEW YORK POST:

Meet the flameout who wants to be a smoke-eater.

A firefighter wannabe who failed the FDNY physical test three times has sued the city and the department, demanding he get the job anyway, in a brazen effort an FDNY source called “absurd.”

Kevin Walker, 47, had been a lead plaintiff in the Vulcan Society’s class-action case against the city, which accused the department of discriminating against minority firefighter applicants and was settled in 2014 for $100 million. The Jamaica, Queens, resident got $22,500 of that payout.

Because of Walker’s participation in the case, he became a “priority hire” when he passed the 2013 qualifying exam and would have been allowed to come aboard well past the usual maximum age of 35 — but was not able to because he repeatedly flunked the physical test.

“It’s my understanding that he petitioned the court to just put him in. That’s absurd if you’ve already proven . . . that you can’t get it done,” an FDNY source said.

Walker first failed a practice test on May 13, 2013, for “grasping at the wall or handrail three times” while on a stair machine, the city said in court documents.

In his next test a week later, he didn’t even make it past the 20-second warmup on the stair machine and was failed because he “fell or dismounted” three times.