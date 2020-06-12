Bloomberg:

Bolton Book to Relate Trump Chaos, How Re-Election Drove Policy

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton paints an unflattering picture of Donald Trump in his forthcoming memoir, writing that the president’s foreign policy choices were driven primarily by political considerations.

In the book set to be released on June 23, Bolton will detail chaos in the White House and offer a behind-the-scenes look at issues related to China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, as well as European allies, according to publisher Simon & Schuster Inc. The White House has sought to block the book, citing an ongoing review for classified material.

“I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations,” Bolton writes in the book, titled “The Room Where It Happened,” the publisher said in a release.

The former top security aide, who was ousted last September, will argue the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry was too narrow and should have focused on more than Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Simon & Schuster promised Bolton will offer details on other similar moves by Trump across the full range of his foreign policy and the national security adviser’s efforts to stop them.’

