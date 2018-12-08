NEW YORK POST:

No bones about it — this tat ought to be a crime too.

The mugshot of an Ohio woman with a full-skeleton face tattoo has gone viral following her shoplifting and drug arrest, according to reports.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, was arrested Wednesday for stealing a bag at a Boardman Township Walmart, Fox8 reported. During a search at the Mahoning County Jail, cops found bags of methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle, the outlet said.

Zebrasky has drastically altered her appearance over the last few years, transforming herself into a real-life Skeletor, social media photos reveal.

Zebrasky’s tragic transformation appears to have started about six years ago.

“Bout to get tatted!” Zebrasky announced in a Dec. 1, 2012 Facebook post.

In the latest Mahoning County jail booking photo, Zebrasky sports a spooky spider web tattoo stretched across her forehead. Additional ink encircle her eyes, covers her nose and can be spotted on the sides of her face and on the skin above and below her lips.

This is Zebrasky’s second brush with the law in recent weeks. She was collared in November after leading police on a brief car chase, the report said.