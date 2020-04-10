NY POST

Toilet paper is rolling off Walmart’s shelves so fast that the retailer sold enough in the last five days to give every American one roll, CEO Doug McMillon said Friday. That suggests customers snapped up some 329 million rolls of TP as coronavirus panic shopping continued to hit the giant department store chain. McMillon urged shoppers to make regular trips to the stores rather than hoard goods as Walmart works with its suppliers to keep shelves stocked. “There’s plenty of flow coming but if everyone could just kind of manage and buy week to week rather than stocking up at this point, it’d be helpful for everybody,” McMillon said on “TODAY.”

