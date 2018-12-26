NEW YORK POST:

A Walmart Santa was busted in connection with the deaths of his two kids — who were recently discovered buried in his Georgia back yard.

The remains of Elwyn Crocker Jr., a 14-year-old who vanished two years ago, and his sister Mary, 14, who was last seen in October, were unearthed in the small farming town of Guyton last week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Deputies searching the home on a tip were led to the graves by the kids’ dad, Elwyn Crocker Sr., who turned 50 on Christmas, and until recently worked as a Santa at a store in Rincon.

His wife and the kids’ stepmother, Candice Crocker, 33, her mother, Kim Wright, 50, and Wright’s boyfriend, Anthony Prater, 55, were also collared on charges of concealing a death and child cruelty. They remain in Effingham County jail without bond.

A third child, who has special needs, was found alive in the home.