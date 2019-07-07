BIZPACREVIEW.COM

The young Texas woman seen in a viral video licking a tub of ice cream in a grocery aisle was found by police but will reportedly not be facing charges as an adult. Despite earlier reports that she could face up to 20 years in prison for the “malicious act of food tampering,” East Texas police said the San Antonio juvenile who was identified as the “licker” in the video would not be charged as she is a minor. The Lufkin Police Department announced “Case Closed” in a Facebook post on Friday after the video with nearly 13 million views and a Walmart surveillance image sparked an investigation that led officials to the suspect who, along with her boyfriend who filmed the incident, reportedly confessed. “The suspect is tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family. We have spoken with her boyfriend, who is an adult, as well. They were both forthcoming with what occurred and admitted to the act,” the Lufkin Police Department said in its statement. “We do not intend to pursue charges against her as an ‘adult’ and therefore what happens from here is at the discretion of the juvenile justice system,” the statement said. “We cannot speak for them as to what charge she will face in the juvenile justice system. As to whether her boyfriend will face charges, we are currently discussing his involvement with prosecutors.”

