Alec Baldwin has always insisted, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he didn’t pull that trigger.

The FBI now says that he did. That finding, released over the weekend, comes just after the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office announced they’re only waiting on Baldwin’s phone records before sending their investigative file to the DA’s office.

Are the walls closing in yet, Alec?

This FBI report is reason to cheer. Not since OJ Simpson have we seen someone so guilty act so aggrieved, entitled, put-upon and victimized, as if this whole tragedy has affected no one more than Baldwin himself — not Halyna Hutchins’s husband, not her little boy, so traumatized after her death he couldn’t speak for days, but Alec freaking Baldwin.

Think that’s overstatement? Let me count the ways: Gallivanting through the Hamptons and Vermont, just days after the shooting, Baldwin shopping at Ralph Lauren and preening before the paps — you know, the ones he otherwise hates and physically attacks — so they could get the perfect shot of Baldwin, inside a gleaming restaurant, holding his head in his hands. The bizarre roadside presser with his fake Spanish wife, the Rachel Dolezal of the Hamptons, in which he claimed the “Rust” set was run by “a very, very well-oiled crew” who just had the bad luck to suffer this “one in a trillion” tragedy.

The barrage of social media posts in the days after, Hilaria and Alec gloating over their family — that is, when Hilaria wasn’t getting in on the victim act herself, writing that “parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.”

Know what else will be an intense experience? Criminal charges, jail time, and the loss of all his money in civil litigation. (On Monday, the New Mexico medical investigator ruled the shooting an accident; the district attorney has yet to decide whether or not to file charges.)

READ MORE