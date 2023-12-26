Wallet lost 65 years ago returned to stunned family after being found in Atlanta movie theater wall: ‘A flood of memories’

A wallet lost in 1958 turned up in the unlikeliest of places more than six decades later — behind the bathroom wall of a historic Atlanta movie theater in what was once a closet.

“It was a portal back in time,” Plaza Theatre owner Chris Escobar told CNN.

With the 84-year-old cinema the oldest in the city, Escobar has stumbled upon many blasts from the past, such as old bottles of alcohol and popcorn displays, but the “chock full of history” wallet was a whole new level, he said.

Inside the dust-covered billfold were black-and-white family photos, a raffle ticket to win a shiny new 1959 Chevrolet and insurance cards, CNN reported.

There were even credit cards for defunct local department stores Davison’s and Rich’s — and receipts for 10 gallons of gas for just $3.26, according to Atlanta News First (ANF).

But the biggest find inside the wallet was the name Floy Culbreth on a license, according to CNN.

