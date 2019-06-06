BREITBART:

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s family and business ties to China, as well as those of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, may become a focus for voters in the 2020 election, James Freeman of the Wall Street Journal writes.

Biden has recently been downplaying the seriousness of China’s economic challenge to the U.S.

“Our workers are literally three times productive as workers in the far east — excuse me — in Asia,” Biden said. “So what are we worried about?”

Freeman connects the dots on Joe Biden’s family connections, through son Hunter Biden, to China.

“It’s not clear what value Hunter Biden adds when he does deals overseas,” Freeman writes. “But while his father was vice president he seems to have been treated in China as a financier of the first rank. Shortly after Hunter Biden travelled with his father to China aboard Air Force Two, the younger Biden’s firm Rosemont Seneca scored a business coup. ”