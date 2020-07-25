The Washington Times:

The Wall Street Journal editorial board took a swipe at The New York Times in a note to readers Thursday night, saying it will not bend to the “progressive cancel culture” sweeping the country.

“It was probably inevitable that the wave of progressive cancel culture would arrive at the Journal, as it has at nearly every other cultural, business, academic and journalistic institution,” the editors wrote. “But we are not the New York Times. Most Journal reporters attempt to cover the news fairly and down the middle, and our opinion pages offer an alternative to the uniform progressive views that dominate nearly all of today’s media.”

The note comes after 280 Wall Street Journal staffers signed a letter criticizing the paper’s opinion section for a “lack of fact-checking and transparency,” as well as an “apparent disregard for evidence.”

The letter also took issue with certain opinions being reflected in the editorial section, such as those questioning the idea of “systemic police racism.”

THE LETTER

