The Wall Street Journal, citing a Japanese government source, claimed on Sunday that Japan is now buying Russian oil above the $60 per barrel cap imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia in December to keep Moscow from using massive oil profits to finance its invasion of Ukraine.

Japan is a G7 member and close ally of the United States that has vocally opposed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Conservative Prime Minister Kishida Fumio made a surprise solidarity visit to Kyiv in March. While maintaining tense relations with Russia, Japan has been reluctant to cut off Russian energy products because it has heavily invested in some key projects, including the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas fields in eastern Russia. Japan also hopes to diplomatically resolve territorial disputes with Moscow that date back to the end of World War II; Russia and Japan remain technically in a state of war, since they did not sign a peace treaty following the end of WWII hostilities.

An official of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Tokyo wanted to ensure access to Sakhalin-2’s main product, natural gas, which is liquefied and shipped to Japan.

“We have done this with an eye toward having a stable supply of energy for Japan,” the official told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Sunday.

