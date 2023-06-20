Wall Street is now betting against America’s Democrat-run downtowns ever recovering from being run exclusively by Democrats.

“Wall Street is betting against America’s [Democrat-run] downtowns,” writes the Wall Street Journal.

“Investors are paying less for bonds linked to New York subways and buses,” says the report. “Downtown-focused real-estate investment trusts trade at less than half their prepandemic levels. Bondholders are demanding extra interest to hold office-building debt.”

Downtowns have been a mother lode for American cities over the years, providing billions of dollars in tax revenue along with their distinctive skylines. In turn, investors who bet on downtown office towers, or on the trains and buses delivering workers to them, could generally trust they held a winning hand.



Now, with white-collar workers spending more time in their home offices, a phenomenon that shows few signs of ending, investments linked to downtowns are trading at falling prices in volatile markets.

And which downtowns are we talking about? Democrat-run Houston. Democrat-run Chicago. Democrat-run Los Angeles. Democrat-run San Francisco. Democrat-run New York.

