Wall Street banker Kurush Mistry is fired after screaming ‘go back to your country’ at Jewish American while he covered up posters pleading for the return of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists

A Wall Street banker has been fired after screaming ‘go back to your country’ at a Jewish American man while he covered up posters pleading for the return of hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.Kurush Mistry and his partner Shailja Gupta have faced a huge backlash after the two-minute video posted on social media late last week of the incident in New York’s 68th Street and Riverside Boulevard went viral. Mistry can be seen sticking the poster to a lamppost with Gupta beside him. A man asks him: ‘What’s your name sir? You must be very proud.’The couple respond by sticking their middle fingers up at him.The onlooker continues: ‘You’re real proud of yourself.’

