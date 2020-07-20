Truly Times:

Hey, feds: Leave our kids alone!

Dozens of moms formed a human shield between anti-racism protesters and law enforcement officials outside a federal courthouse in downtown Portland on Sunday.

“Moms are here, feds stay clear,” chanted the group of about 100 women, according to footage posted on social media.

Many of the women wore yellow and donned bike helmets as they linked arms. They carried signs that read “Angry mama bear BLM” and “Moms are pissed.”

It was at least the second night in a row that the group showed up to the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

On Saturday night, about 30 moms gathered outside the same courthouse to form a barrier between local and federal law enforcement officials and protesters.

They stood for a few hours before feds used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to reports.

More at Truly Times