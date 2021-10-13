KCBS Radio

Walgreens will close five additional stores in San Francisco citing “ongoing organized retail crime,” a spokesperson confirmed to KCBS Radio on Tuesday.

The impacted stores will close on the following dates:

– Nov. 8: 2550 Ocean Ave. (prescriptions moved to 1630 Ocean Ave.)

– Nov. 11: 4645 Mission St. (prescriptions moved to 965 Geneva St.)

– Nov. 15: 745 Clement St. (prescriptions moved to 3601 California St.)

– Nov. 15: 300 Gough St. (prescriptions moved to 2145 Market St.)

– Nov. 17: 3400 Cesar Chavez St. (prescriptions moved to 2690 Mission St.)

“Organized retail crime continues to be a challenge facing retailers across San Francisco, and we are not immune to that,” Walgreens Spokesperson Phil Caruso said in a statement. “Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average. During this time to help combat this issue, we increased our investments in security measures in stores across the city to 46 times our chain average in an effort to provide a safe environment.” Patients won’t need to take action in regards to their prescription files, which are being sent to nearby Walgreens locations within a mile radius, Caruso added. The company plans “to place the stores’ team members in other nearby locations.” “I am completely devastated by this news – this Walgreens is less than a mile from seven schools and has been a staple for seniors, families and children for decades,” San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai tweeted. “This closure will significantly impact this community.”

