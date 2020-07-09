New York Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio was greeted with a few jeers as he showed up to help paint a giant Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower on Thursday — with a couple of angry onlookers shouting “douchebag de Blasio” upon his arrival.

The mayor joined first lady Chirlane McCray, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) to fill in the letter “L” with yellow paint for what some critics, including President Trump himself, have called a political stunt.

When he arrived around 11:30 a.m., two or three men shouted “douchebag de Blasio” at Hizzoner as he crossed the street.

Last week, the president tore into de Blasio over the planned painting, calling it a “symbol of hate” — and kicking off a squabble between the two leaders.

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets.

Sources previously blasted de Blasio for taunting Trump as the city grapples with a troubling spate of gun violence.

