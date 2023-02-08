Breitbart

Republican leaders on the House and Senate Armed Services Committee called it a “wake-up call” that China has surpassed the United States in intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers. “The head of U.S. Strategic Command has informed us that China has surpassed the U.S. in the number of ICBM launchers – this should serve as a wake-up call for the United States,” said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL), House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces Chairman Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces Deb Fischer (R-NE) in a statement.

They added: It is not an understatement to say that the Chinese nuclear modernization program is advancing faster than most believed possible. We have no time to waste in adjusting our nuclear force posture to deter both Russia and China. This will have to mean higher numbers and new capabilities.

U.S. Strategic Command (Stratcom), which is in charge of maintaining the nation’s nuclear forces, said in a recent letter to members of Congress that China has overtaken the U.S. military on the number of intercontinental ballistic missile launchers.

Stratcom Commander Adm. Charles Richard said in the January 26, 2023, letter — which was made public Tuesday, “The number of land-based fixed and mobile ICBM launchers in China exceeds the number of ICBM launchers in the United States.”

