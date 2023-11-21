Wake Forest professor resigns after saying she’d be ‘tempted to shoot up’ dance parties like Hamas — then claims school let her down

A private university professor has resigned after saying she would be “tempted to shoot up” dance parties like Hamas terrorists did on Oct. 7 — later whining about being a victim because horrified school officials did not defend her.

Wake Forest University Professor Laura Mullen sparked outrage with a since-deleted social media post just days after Hamas’ surprise attack killed around 1,200 people, including hundreds at the Supernova Music Festival.

“So it’s kind of a Duh, but if you turn me out of my house, plow my olive groves under and confine what’s left of my family to the small impoverished state you run as an open-air prison, I could be tempted to shoot up your dance party, yeah, even knowing you will scorch the Earth,” she wrote, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The post sparked widespread condemnation, including angry letters from parents demanding the firing of the professor who was also the Kenan chair of the humanities in the English and creative writing department.

“Students and parents alike have expressed concern for their safety in reaction to her hateful words,” the North Carolina university’s Chabad chapter said.

