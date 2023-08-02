Waiting in the Wings: Gavin Newsom Sets Up ‘Presidential’ Fundraising Sweep

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has built a fundraising effort that mirrors those of presidential candidates, as Democrats begin to wonder whether they should drop the aging, legally vulnerable incumbent President Joe Biden from the 2024 election ticket.

A year ago, Newsom told the White House that he would not run in 2024 — at least not to challenge Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is from his home state of California and his home city of San Francisco. But circumstances have changed.

Biden’s age is showing; his polls are dismal, despite positive economic signs; and he may even face an impeachment inquiry as evidence emerges that he was part of a lucrative influence-peddling scheme using his son as a go-between to foreign businesses.

READ MORE