As Prigozhin and his feared 25,000-strong Wagner militia have reportedly taken control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, it appears the mercenary leader has become increasingly bold in challenging Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Prigozhin issued a new message at about 7:30am Saturday Moscow time saying his men have infiltrated the Southern Defense Command in Rostov-on-Don and that the city’s airfield was under his control.

They said they are ‘ready to die’ and vowed revenge for a military strike from Putin’s forces that the mercenary leader says killed some of his men.

Prigozhin, who was once a confidant of Vladimir Putin before declaring war on Moscow’s military leadership last night, said in a video that the highest ranking officer at the command post had fled as soon as he learned that Wagner forces were approaching.

He said he had 25,000 troops under his command and would punish Russian military boss Shoigu in an armed rebellion, urging the army not to offer resistance: ‘This is not a military coup, but a march of justice.’

