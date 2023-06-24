NY Post

The owner of the Wagner private military group has accused Russia of bombing his camps in Ukraine — and is facing arrest on mutiny charges after urging an armed rebellion to oust the country’s defense minister in retaliation. Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a series of video and audio recordings online in which he claimed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu launched a rocket strike against his camp, killing “a huge number” of soldiers who were fighting on Russia’s behalf in its war against Ukraine. Earlier on Friday, he accused Shoigu of leading Russia into war under false pretenses, the Wall Street Journal reported, as the months-long war of words between the two edges on open conflict. Prigozhin said his mercenaries would now punish Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance. “The evil that the military leadership of the country brings forward must be stopped. They have forgotten the word ‘justice,’ and we will return it,” Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Wagner’s social media Friday, according to the Journal.

Read more