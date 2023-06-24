Russia’s Wagner militia forces are headed towards Moscow on Saturday after chief Yevgney Prigozhin initiated a military coup against Putin and his regime, which has seen the group take key cities and mock the President, who called them ‘traitors’.

Putin addressed the Russian people on Saturday, warning that the military leader had ‘stabbed him in the back’, as Moscow is on lockdown as troops dig in in preparation to defend the city.

Prigozhin and his feared 25,000-strong Wagner militia have control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, saying they are ‘ready to die’ as they vow revenge for a military strike from Putin’s forces that the mercenary leader says killed some of his men.

The unit passed through the halfway city of Voronezh and have reached Lipetsk as they advance on Moscow, seeing negligible resistance. A huge oil depot was seen bursting into flames in the city, with a helicopter in the air at the time.

Footage on social media has shown large convoys of troops heading north from Voronezh, thought to be Wagner mercenaries. They are also said to be on their way to other key cities including Krasnodar and Volgograd.

READ MORE