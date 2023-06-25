Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin posed for smiling selfies in Russia Saturday as he was forced into exile — just hours after the rebel mercenary boss brought the country to the brink of civil war.

Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion ended suddenly late Saturday with his retreat to Belarus — and he posed for photos with roadside civilians along the way.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Saturday Prigozhin would be exiled to Russian-aligned Belarus, with any charges against him for the foiled armed revolt being dropped in exchange.

Prigozhin’s mercenaries had been fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian soldiers.

He ordered them back to their field camps after the rebellion’s abrupt end.

Wagner Group’s mercenary troops would also not be prosecuted, the Kremlin said, while those who refused to partake in the coup attempt would be offered Defense Ministry contracts.

