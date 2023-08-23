Wagner Boss Prigozhin Killed in Private Jet Crash North of Moscow, Says Russian State Media

Mercenary warlord and one-time insurrection leader against Vladimir Putin’s Russian government Yevgeny Prigozhin was aboard a private jet that crashed north of Moscow, killing all aboard, Russian state media says. An Embrarer-made private jet crashed in the Tver Oblast north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all ten passengers and crew, Russian state media organisation TASS said Wednesday. In a separate flash shortly afterwards, the wires service also said Yevgeny Prigozhin was among those aboard. It has been reported in the past that when travelling internationally, Prigozhin flew on a private jet of Embrarer type.

The death of the warlord comes near two months to the day after he redirected his mercenary army from fighting in Ukraine towards Moscow, launching a march on the capital calling for serious changes at the top of the Russian state. While the coup quickly folded — allegedly in return for personal guarantees for Prigozhin’s safety — it was seen as a major event that shook the Russian state. Prigozhin was said to have been exiled to Belarus, however, he has frequently turned up in Russia and Africa since. Just this week he said he was in Africa, making the continent “more free”.

