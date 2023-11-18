Waffle House workers ‘fed up’ with paying for food they don’t even eat: ‘We’re sick and tired’

Flying chairs and customer brawls may be commonplace for Waffle House workers, but meal breaks apparently are not.

Employees at the Southern dine-in chain see a sizeable chunk of change removed from their paychecks each week for food consumed — even if they didn’t eat it, reported The Messenger.

Atlanta-based cook Gerald Green, who claimed he hardly eats in-house, told the outlet that the restaurant has docked him $39 for untouched food in the last three weeks — and “there’s no way to opt out.”

Now, “fed up” workers are rallying in picket lines, and 13,000 signed petitions to push Waffle House to hold the charge.

They’re also looking for other guarantees regarding higher wages and better safety protocols amid vicious customer brawls at the eatery that have been widely reported in recent years.

