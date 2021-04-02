Breitbart:

Sasha Johnson, a self-described ‘Black Panther’, said that “house negroes” are in need of “hanging” following a Downing Street report which said that the United Kingdom is a model for race relations.

Johnson, a leading figure in the broader BLM movement in Britain — although not the Black Lives Matter UK organisation, seemingly — took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to criticise Tony Sewell, the British government’s head of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.

Dr Sewell, who is of Jamaican heritage, said that the 264-page Downing Street report demonstrated that the United Kingdom has become a “successful multi-ethnic and multicultural community” and a “beacon to the rest of Europe and the world”. The report went on to conclude that there is no “institutional racism” in Britain.

Sharing a Guardian article on the report featuring a picture of Mr Sewell, Sasha Johnson wrote: “These are the kinds of house negros they send to take down the movement.”

“I won’t stop calling them out they have no place in our community yet alone [sic] speaking on behalf of us!” she added.

