USA Today:

White House adviser Stephen Miller on Sunday pushed back against those who believe President Donald Trump is a racist or is engaging in racist rhetoric, arguing the liberals use that label to censor their opponents.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace listed several of Trump’s statements that have been decried as racist, including his recent suggestion that four congresswomen of color “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came,” his unsubstantiated claims that former President Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen, his campaign announcement in which he said Mexicans “are rapists,” his call for a “complete shutdown on Muslims entering the United States,” and his assertion that there were good people on “both sides” of a clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Why shouldn’t someone see all of that as racist?” Wallace asked Miller.