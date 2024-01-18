W.H.O. Will Not Craft Transgender Guidelines for Minors Due to ‘Limited’ Evidence

The United Nations’ healthcare agency — the World Health Organization (W.H.O) — will not craft transgender healthcare guidelines for minors, citing “limited” evidence for longer-term outcomes.The agency announced on January 15: The scope will cover adults only and not address the needs of children and adolescents, because on review, the evidence base for children and adolescents is limited and variable regarding the longer-term outcomes of gender affirming care for children and adolescents.The move is significant, given that prominent health and transgender activist organizations are pushing for so-called “gender-affirming care” for sex-confused minors, which can include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating sex-change surgeries — some of which could cause infertility, among other side-effects.The W.H.O. made the clarification while announcing that it is extending the public comment period for its planned “trans and gender diverse” health guidelines to February 2. The W.H.O. said its guideline development process could now take up to two more years.The agency’s Departments of Gender, Rights and Equity (GRE); Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes (HHS); and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research (SRH) are the ones developing the guidelines. The guidelines will supposedly “aim to address specific health challenges that negatively impact the rights of trans and gender diverse people to access quality health services, undermining their quality of life and life expectancy,” according to the agency.

