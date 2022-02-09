BREITBART:

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) on Wednesday demanded “wealthy countries” pay them $16 billion in cash up front to drive coronavirus schemes in developing countries, including mass vaccination rollouts.

Having only raised $814 million for its $23.4 billion 2021-2022 budget for the ACT-accelerator scheme – which provides developing countries “access to” vaccines, treatments, coronavirus tests and PPE – the W.H.O. said the rapid cash injection could finish off coronavirus as a global health emergency this year, as AFP reports.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the globalist organization, has said “if higher-income countries pay their fair share” of the ACT-Accelerator scheme “we can end COVID-19 as a global health emergency this year.”

Tedros has previously been exposed as a member of Ethiopia’s “violent and powerful communist” party known as the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, as well as acting in concert with Communist China by assisting them in covering up the origins of the pandemic, with the W.H.O suggesting there was “no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission”, as their official guidance in January 2020.

