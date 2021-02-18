Breitbart:

On Wednesday’s “MSNBC Live,” White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response Andy Slavitt said that Florida and California having similar coronavirus numbers despite California having strict restrictions is an example of some things about the virus being “a little bit beyond our explanation.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “Contrast states like Florida and California. California, basically in lockdown and their numbers aren’t that different from Florida.”

lavitt responded, “Look, there’s so much of this virus that we think we understand, that we think we can predict, that’s just beyond — a little bit beyond our explanation. What we do know is that the more careful people are, the more they mask and social distance and the quicker we vaccinate, the quicker it goes away and the less it spreads. But we have got to get better visibility into variants. We don’t know what role they play, large events, etc. But this is — as we all have learned by this time, this is a virus that continues to surprise us. It’s very hard to predict. And all around the country, we’ve got to continue to do a better job. And I think we are, but we’re not done yet.”

