VP Harris Urges Biden, WH to Be ‘Tougher’ on Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris has been urging President Joe Biden and the administration to put forward a more sympathetic public position toward war-torn Gaza and Palestinians and be tougher on Israel, Politico reported Thursday.The report comes the same week that Biden said Israel is beginning to “lose that support” to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, and the day after the U.S. reportedly delayed a shipment of more than 20,000 M16 rifles to Israel.Further, Harris is pushing the U.S. to be “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution,” according to Politico.

Harris’ attempts to re-position Biden and the administration on Israel validates what retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax, that the constant flip-flopping and schizophrenic nature of the White House’s stance on Israel is fraying the relationship with a key ally.

