Vox senior editor Ian Millhiser openly fantasized about the death of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito by penning a “prewritten obituary” for him.

In a now-deleted tweet on Tuesday morning, Millhiser said that he had updated some of his “prewritten obituaries” to start off the “slow month” of August and shared his thoughts on the future death of Justice Samuel Alito.

“Justice Samuel Alito, who died on XXXX, was not devoid of any positive traits. He was a skilled attorney and a highly effective advocate for conservative causes,” noted Millhiser in his fake obituary.

“Had he spent his career as a litigator, he would almost certainly be remembered as one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court practitioners,” he continued.

Millhiser concluded his obituary by describing Alito as a radical, partisan judge who took his cues from the Republican Party.

“The problem is that Justice Alito was, indeed, one of the Republican Party’s leading Supreme Court advocates — but he embraced this role while he was a sitting justice,” concluded Millhiser.

Millhiser’s fantasy about Alito’s death comes after an attempted assassination on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life by 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske, who explicitly said he wanted to alter history.

“I could get at least one, which would change the votes for decades to come, and I am shooting for 3 all of the major decisions for the past 10 years have been along party lines so if there are more liberal than conservative judges, they will have the power,” Roske said on a Reddit forum.

READ MORE