VOX:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the biggest star in the Democratic Party, and she has been ever since she unseated Rep. Joe Crowley in a surprise primary upset in May. That her win didn’t, in the final analysis, launch a wave of leftist primary victories only goes to show what a phenomenon she personally is.

Not everyone shares her brand of politics, of course, but her constituency has exploded beyond the initial set of ideologues who powered the challenge to Crowley because of her incredible wit, charisma, social media savvy, and basic political smarts.

In a year when moderate incumbents generally didn’t lose primary challenges from the left and in which Our Revolution endorsees failed to flip a single GOP-held House seat, AOC constantly dominates the conversation — living rent-free in the heads of conservatives, racking up magazine profiles and Twitter followers, engaging supporters on Instagram in a heretofore unprecedented way, and pulling back the curtain on some of the seamier aspects of “business as usual” in the US Congress.

She’s an outside politician in the best possible sense — quietly loathed by many of her colleagues for beating a well-liked incumbent and being, frankly, more impressive than they are — but still well-liked by normal rank-and-file Democrats. Having spent more time as a bartender than a politician, she has an appealing everywoman persona, and a Latina from the Bronx is the reminder mainstream politics needs that there’s more to working-class life in America than old guys in Appalachian diners.

Yet a completely ridiculous constitutional provision makes her ineligible to run for president.