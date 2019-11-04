FOX NEWS:

NBC News’ “Meet the Press” took to the streets to ask voters in early primary states what they think of Democrats’ efforts to impeach President Trump, and the results may be surprising.

“We went out and tried to find some voters to talk about impeachment. We had to bring it up to them, here’s what they told us,” host Chuck Todd said before playing the montage Sunday.

“I think it’s a waste of time,” said Minnesota voter Jim Baird. “You have a bunch of kids fighting and not accomplishing what they are elected for.”

New Hampshire voter Gary Chynoweth said Americans should rely on the country’s system of checks and balances to resolve the issue fairly.

“I think we have a system of checks and balances, and the way it should work is that the House and the Senate should do what is set out in the Constitution,” he said.