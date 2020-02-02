Breitbart:

American Conservative Union (ACU) chairman Matt Schlapp formally “disinvited” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) from this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) due to Romney’s vote to call on additional witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The ‘extreme conservative’ and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020,” Schlapp tweeted on Friday.

Romney, along with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), broke away from the party to vote in favor of hearing from additional witnesses.

The measure to subpoena additional witnesses and documents in the trial failed in a 51-49 vote after other moderate Republicans voted “no.”

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on acquitting Trump.

CPAC is one of the largest gatherings of conservatives in the country, and Trump has spoken at the event the last three years.