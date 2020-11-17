The Hill:

President Trump could see roughly 800 net votes added to his tally in the state as a result of the discovery.

More than 2,600 votes have reportedly been uncovered in Georgia amid its recount process that weren’t previously included in the state’s overall tally of ballots in the presidential election.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the ballots were uncovered in Floyd County.

Gabriel Sterling, who serves as Georgia’s voting system manager, told the newspaper the mishap was the result of human error, not equipment issues.

The ballots, Sterling said, hadn’t previously been included in the state’s unofficial tally because they hadn’t been uploaded from a ballot scanning machine’s memory card.

Sterling called the mishap “an amazing blunder” in comments to the paper, saying, “It’s not an equipment issue. It’s a person not executing their job properly.”

“This is the kind of situation that requires a change at the top of their management side,” he continued while also calling on the local county’s elections director to step down.

Chris Harvey, director of the elections division for the office of Georgia’s secretary of state, also confirmed to the paper that newly unearthed batch of votes will be added to the state’s overall tally.

Luke Martin, who chairs the Floyd County Republican Party, told the paper the error is “very concerning,” but he added that it “doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue” and said he was “glad the audit revealed it.”

According to the newspaper, President Trump could see roughly 800 net votes added to his tally in the state as a result of the discovery.

Read more at The Hill