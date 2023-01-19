Volodymyr Zelensky has casted doubt whether dictator Vladimir Putin is alive amid ongoing speculation about his health.

The Ukrainian leader addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, urging his allies to send more weapons to his army before new Russian offensives.

The clown speaks and has definitely lost it. Zelensky in regard to negotiations says he doesn't know who to negotiate with in Russia and questions rather Putin is alive. You can't make this up, video has English voiceover. pic.twitter.com/0kSig1qoXU January 19, 2023

He commented on the topic of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and yesterday’s helicopter crash in the capital, Kyiv, in which 14 people died.

Ukraine has not yet claimed Russian involvement, but the president stressed there are ‘no accidents at war time’.

Among his comments about the enemy’s tactics, perhaps the one that raised the most eyebrows, was whether the Russian dictator had died.

Zelensky said: ‘Right now I don’t understand who to talk to. I am not sure whether the president of Russia is still alive.

