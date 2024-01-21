Volodymyr Zelensky comes up empty-handed in Davos as he faces financial war hell

Volodymyr Zelensky is used to getting his way when it comes to money. Look at the untold billions US taxpayers have given his country to defeat Russian aggression.

Money from the private sector has been much less easy. Witness the chilly reception he received from bankers this past week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It spoke volumes about the enormous challenge Zelensky faces not just to beat back Vladimir Putin’s hordes, but also to repair the damage they unleashed on his economy.

The WEF, of course, is an annual gabfest of Wall Street elites and globalist financiers who talk about weighty issues even if they never seem to get anything done. This year’s event at least promised to achieve something concrete because Zelensky would be in the room with some of the world’s most powerful bankers and he really needs their money.

Wall Street has shown a keen interest in investing in Ukraine. The banker class (like the rest of us) admires the country’s resiliency. The financial community also appreciates the geopolitical urgency in preventing Vladimir Putin from re-establishing the old Soviet Union on the backs of the Ukrainian people.

