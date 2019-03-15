YAHOO NEWS:

Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess apologized for his use of a phrase that appeared to play on the slogan on the gates of the Auschwitz concentration camp, “Work sets you free.”

Diess said “Ebit macht frei” during an internal Volkswagen event, in a reference to the abbreviation for earnings before interest and taxes, evoking the Nazi slogan “Arbeit macht frei.” The misstep coincided with a notice that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued VW over the diesel emissions cheating scandal.

“It was in fact, a very unfortunate choice of words and I am deeply sorry for any unintentional pain I may have caused,” Diess wrote in a post on his LinkedIn page. “For that I would like to fully and completely apologize.”

The comments are all the more unfortunate considering Volkswagen’s history. The automaker was founded by the German government in 1937 to mass-produce a low-priced car, and was originally operated by the German Labour Front, a Nazi organization. Volkswagen, whose factory was repurposed during World War II to build military equipment and vehicles, is today the world’s biggest automotive group with brands including Audi, Bugatti, and Porsche.

The expression ‘Ebit macht frei’ was made in an internal management presentation in connection with operating margins from various company brands, Diess said. Within Volkswagen, “brands with a higher margins have more freedom within the Group to make their own decisions. My comment was made within this context,” he said.

The CEO said it wasn’t his intention to make this expression in a way that could be misinterpreted, and he didn’t consider the possibility that it could be.