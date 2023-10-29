Volcanic ‘Devil Comet’ Heading Towards Earth

A rarely-seen exploding “devil comet” over three times the size of Mount Everest will light up Earth’s skies come April, but scientists are saying not to worry.

The comet, known as 12P/Pons-Brooks in the scientific community, is one of only a few in orbit with an active ice volcano, Richard Miles of the British Astronomical Association said. The “devil” nickname was coined in July, when astronomers spotted “horns” around its nucleus.

“The two ‘horns’ may be caused by a peculiarly-shaped cryovolcanic vent with some sort of blockage causing material to be expelled with a weird flow pattern,” Miles told astronomer Dr. Tony Phillips at Space Weather. Others compared 12P to the “Millennium Falcon” spaceship from Star Wars.

The comet, which had an eruption in July for the first time in 69 years, has been measured at 18.6 miles in diameter, the size of a small city. For reference, Mount Everest is about five and a half miles tall.

Despite its intense nature, Earth is in no danger of being hit by the massive space-traveler. Instead, experts believe it will fly just close enough to be seen with the naked eye.

“It might be bright enough that you can see with your naked eye or with binoculars, but that’s not because it’s going to be super close,” Teddy Kareta, a postdoctoral researcher at Lowell Observatory, told Insider. “It’s because it’s just generally very bright.”

“We know it’s big. We know it’s an outlier. We know it’s rare,” Kareta said, adding that “a lot of people are really excited about” the comet.

READ MORE