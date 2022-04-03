NEWS AU:

Vladimir Putin’s real reason for suddenly withdrawing his troops from Kyiv has been revealed, with Ukraine preparing for a fresh attack.

Vladimir Putin’s next move is finally becoming clearer following his surprising decision to pull Russian troops away from the Kyiv area.

For more than five weeks, Russian forces have been desperately trying to capture the capital of Kyiv, laying siege to areas around the city in order to press forward with their advance.

Civilians have endured weeks of restless shellings, watching their homes reduced to rubble and being cut of from essential supplies.

Capturing Kyiv has been Russia’s clear goal since the beginning of the invasion on February 24.

But that plan has changed, with Mr Putin ordering his forces to retreat from areas around Kyiv and pull back to eastern and southern areas of Ukraine.

So what is behind the sudden change in tactics?

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, along with other government officials and military analysts, believe Mr Putin is gearing up for a new offensive.

