Russia’s President Vladimir Putin took no chances this week when he visited coronavirus patients in a Moscow hospital, sporting a full hazmat suit and breathing mask to protect himself from the bug.Video showed Putin getting suited up Tuesday in bright yellow hazmat gear by doctors at a Kommunarka infectious diseases hospital.BHe then received help putting on a breathing mask, gloves and plastic coverings for his feet at the hospital, which currently has over 400 patients being treated for the virus, according to ABC News.VThe Kremlin said Putin is expected to address the Russian people Wednesday afternoon in a televised speech about the reported rise in COVID-19 cases.

