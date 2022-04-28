THE SUN:

VLADIMIR Putin has warned he will use nuclear weapons against the West if anyone interferes in Ukraine.

The threat comes as the Russian leader said the response to counterstrikes will be “lightning fast.”

Speaking to lawmakers he said: “If someone intends to interfere in what is going on from the outside they must know that constitutes an unacceptable strategic threat to Russia.

“They must know that our response to counterstrikes will be lightning fast. Fast.

“We have all the weapons we need for this. No one else can brag about these weapons, and we won’t brag about them.

“But we will use them.”

