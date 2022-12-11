Vladimir Putin‘s henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an ‘all-out nuclear war‘ after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia.

The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he can launch the attacks within Russia, which the US previously advised against, fearing an all-out war between Russia and Nato.

One source in Putin’s circle said last night: ‘This is playing with fire, risking full-scale war which could easily go nuclear.’

Another said: ‘Who will now give Moscow the green light for strikes against Ukrainian decision-making centres?’

READ MORE