NEW YORK POST:

Vladimir Putin was once again seen shaking and struggling to stand during an awards ceremony at the Kremlin – sparking renewed questions about the Russian leader’s possible declining health.

Video captured the president appearing unstable, swaying back and forth, after he awarded filmmaker Nikita Mikhailov the State Prize of the Russian Federation on Sunday, the UK’s Express reported.

Putin, 69, also shook his legs as he stood near the podium with his arms straight by his side.

The alarming footage emerged after his doctors have reportedly advised him not to make any “lengthy’’ public appearances because of his “unstable health.’’

The claim was made on the Telegram channel General SVR, which is purportedly run by a Kremlin military source.

