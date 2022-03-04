THE MIRROR:

Russia’s attack on Ukraine is going ‘according to plan’ and the violence will ‘get worse’ , Vladimir Putin warned today.

The Russian President made the alarming comments to Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart, during a phone call on Thursday afternoon.

After hanging up the phone at the end of the exchange, which lasted for an hour and a half, Mr Macron said “the worst is yet to come”.

An Elysee Palace spokesman explained: ‘President Putin expressed his very great determination to continue the offensive, the aim of which is to take control of the whole country.

“President Putin said the Russian Army operation was developing according to the plan’ and that it would ‘get worse if the Ukrainians do not accept surrender terms’.”

