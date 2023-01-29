Vladimir Putin is set on a ‘big war’ with NATO to try and bring back the Iron Curtain, a Russian expert has warned, as it is revealed Russia is planning a ‘new pre-emptive strike’ in Ukraine.

Moscow is said to be preparing for a new offensive ahead of the first anniversary of their invasion on February 24, and satellite photos show Putin’s forces building up fortifications.

Putin aims to start by swallowing both Ukraine and Moldova, then subjugate eastern Europe restoring an Cold War-style Iron Curtain across the continent, according to Professor Grigory Yudin.

He sees ‘the entire eastern Europe’ as his ‘fiefdom’, the professor told YouTube show CivilNet in a chilling forecast.

Dr Yudin, a professor at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, does not believe major Western countries will fight to save the likes of Poland and Lithuania.

‘We must free ourselves of the illusion that this is a war between Russia and Ukraine from [Kremlin] leadership’s point of view,’ he said.

‘The Russian leadership doesn’t believe Ukraine exists. It is impossible to fight what doesn’t exist. [To them] the war in Ukraine is really against the West.’

